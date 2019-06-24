Tragic Love: Two Killed In Akwa Ibom Over Woman

In a tragic love-affair tango, two persons have been killed and three injured after a violent conflict between Ikot Osute and Ikot Ukpong villages in Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

According to reports, a divorcee, Ime Etuo who reunited with her husband was said to be involved in a love affair with another man from Ikot Ukpong village.

The husband felt slighted but the adamant wife decided to part ways again with him.

However, that did not go down well with some youths in her community as they attacked Etuo’s new lover.

A witness, Idongesit Jacob, said in retaliation, the village head of Ikot Osute, Chief O. Tana, mobilized some youths and in the ensuing melee one Idongesit Bassey was killed, while two others sustained gunshot wounds.

One of the injured later died in a hospital.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the casualties, adding: “The police have mounted surveillance in the area to forestall further hostilities but would arrest suspects for investigations and bring the culprits to book.”