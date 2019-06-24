Zamfara Attacks: We Will Soon End The Killings, Says Buhari

Condemning the recent killings, President Buhari stated the bandits’ attacks were callous and despicable.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2019

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has once again vowed to end the wanton killings orchestrated by bandits in Zamfara State as he commiserated with the people and the government of the state.

He assured Zamfarans and other Nigerians who have lost loved ones to violent attacks that his All Progressives Congress-led government will soon bring an end to the attacks.

In a statement by his special aide, Garba Shehu, the President commended the new administration in the state for putting in new security measures to curtail the activities of criminals and bandits.

Buhari, therefore, urged the state not to lose hope but to see the latest attack as a challenge to step up collective actions to end the vicious attacks.

President Buhari also encouraged security agencies to take prompt actions against the attackers.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

