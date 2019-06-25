My Monthly Salary Is N750,000, No Jumbo Pay In National Assembly, Senate President Lawan Claims

He said: “What I want to emphasise here is that I never believed that there is anything called jumbo pay to the national assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 25, 2019

Ahmed Lawan

Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, has claimed his monthly salary as a Nigerian senator does not exceed N750,000. 

A former senator, Shehu Sani, in 2018 had disclosed that lawmakers received N13.5 million every month for running costs, apart from their basic salary.

Lawan made the claims when members of the Senators’ Forum paid a courtesy visit to him in his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “What I want to emphasise here is that  I never believed that there is anything called jumbo pay to the national assembly.

“The National Assembly members, both the Senate and the house (of representatives) receive what is their salaries and I receive N750,000 as my salary.

“But I need to function as a senator, my office needs to be properly funded."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption N4.6 Billion Fraud: Fani-Kayode Begs Court To Ignore Statement To EFCC But Judge Rules Against Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Appointments By Buhari: APC Stakeholders Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Protest Against Buhari’s Delayed Cabinet Appointment Was Sponsored –Presidency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency State Of Insecurity: South-west Governors Meet Today With Nigeria's Head Of Security Agencies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Refuses To Release Federal Civil Service Results Almost One Year After Exams
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Emir Sanusi: If Truly Buhari Is Fighting Poverty, He Should Remove The Fraudulent Subsidy Regime
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Drug Kingpin Arrested in South Africa, Extradited To Face Drug Trafficking Charges In The US
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption N4.6 Billion Fraud: Fani-Kayode Begs Court To Ignore Statement To EFCC But Judge Rules Against Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Appointments By Buhari: APC Stakeholders Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UK Police Hunt For Fleeing Nigerian, Anthony Oshodi, Convicted In £3 Million Fraud Case
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME US Police Releases Footage Of Moment Nigerian Osundairo Brothers Meet To Stage Jussie Smollett Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News Journalist and AIT Presenter Ohimai Amaize Flees Nigeria Over Threats of Arrest
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Property Worth About N140 Million Recovered From Alleged Nigerian Drug Dealer, Fraudster
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Protest Against Buhari’s Delayed Cabinet Appointment Was Sponsored –Presidency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Government Launches Hunt For ‘Corpers’ Who Absconded With Over N22 Million Loans
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Muslim Cleric, 43, Rapes 5-year-old Girl Inside Mosque In Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency We've Arrested Three Notorious Bandits In Sokoto -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency State Of Insecurity: South-west Governors Meet Today With Nigeria's Head Of Security Agencies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad