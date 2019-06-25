My Monthly Salary Is N750,000, No Jumbo Pay In National Assembly, Senate President Lawan Claims

Ahmed Lawan

Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, has claimed his monthly salary as a Nigerian senator does not exceed N750,000.

A former senator, Shehu Sani, in 2018 had disclosed that lawmakers received N13.5 million every month for running costs, apart from their basic salary.

Lawan made the claims when members of the Senators’ Forum paid a courtesy visit to him in his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “What I want to emphasise here is that I never believed that there is anything called jumbo pay to the national assembly.

“The National Assembly members, both the Senate and the house (of representatives) receive what is their salaries and I receive N750,000 as my salary.

“But I need to function as a senator, my office needs to be properly funded."