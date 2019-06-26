$2 Billion Debt: Court Adjourns Tax Case Between MTN And Nigeria

The telecommunication company, however, claimed that the requested tax money was without merit, accusing the attorney general of exceeding his powers in making the request.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2019

The lawsuit between South African telecommunications giant, MTN Groups and the government of Nigeria was on Wednesday adjourned until October 19.

The case involved a $2 billion tax dispute.

Nigeria’s attorney general, Abubakar Malami, on behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari government had demanded MTN to pay the $2 billion last September.

The telecommunication company, however, claimed that the requested tax money was without merit, accusing the attorney general of exceeding his powers in making the request.

The adjournment of the case was moved by lawyers representing the Nigerian government.

Nigeria is MTN's biggest market, with 58 million users in 2018 and accounting for a third of the South African firm's core profit.

The telecommunications giant has faced financial challenges regarding the tax demand and a fine over unregistered SIM cards.

MTN Nigeria, listed in Lagos last May in an N2 trillion flotation thus becoming the second-largest stock on Nigerian Stock Exchange by market value.

The listing followed MTN Group's agreement with the Nigerian regulators to settle most of its long-running disputes.

MTN said it would sell more shares to the public and increase local ownership in MTN Nigeria once the tax row was resolved.

Therefore, in December MTN promised to make a $53 million payment to resolve a separate dispute in Nigeria after the Central Bank of Nigeria ordered the company and its lenders to bring back to the country $8.1 billion it was alleged to have repatriated using improperly issued paperwork between 2007 and 2008.

The settlement ended a four-month row that had hammered MTN's share price in Johannesburg.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal AMCON Seals Off Victory Park Estate In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape Of 2-year-old: Court Sends Chrisland Supervisor Back To Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption N4.6 Billion Fraud: Fani-Kayode Begs Court To Ignore Statement To EFCC But Judge Rules Against Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Homeowner Cries Out, Claims AMCON Receiver Manager Took Illegal Possession Of His House In Lekki Victory Park Estate
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Internet Fraudster Forfeits N230 Million To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal AMCON Seals Off Victory Park Estate In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape Of 2-year-old: Court Sends Chrisland Supervisor Back To Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption N4.6 Billion Fraud: Fani-Kayode Begs Court To Ignore Statement To EFCC But Judge Rules Against Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Chopper Picks Up Passenger On Benin-Ore Road: Nigeria Aviation Authority Identifies Owner, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics My Monthly Salary Is N750,000, No Jumbo Pay In National Assembly, Senate President Lawan Claims
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Police Hunt For Fleeing Nigerian, Anthony Oshodi, Convicted In £3 Million Fraud Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UK Property Worth About N140 Million Recovered From Alleged Nigerian Drug Dealer, Fraudster
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Homeowner Cries Out, Claims AMCON Receiver Manager Took Illegal Possession Of His House In Lekki Victory Park Estate
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Internet Fraudster Forfeits N230 Million To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari: How Could Onnoghen Sentence People To Death And Yet Fail To Declare Millions Of Dollars, Euros In His Bank Accounts?
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad