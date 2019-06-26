AFCON 2019: Super Eagles Qualify For last 16, First Team To Do So

Nigeria scored the only goal in the 73rd minute when Moses Simon's right-wing corner was headed in at the near post by Kenneth Omeruo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2019

Nigeria became the first team to qualify for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations as they beat Guinea 1-0.

Three-time winners, Nigeria scored the only goal in the 73rd minute when Moses Simon's right-wing corner was headed in at the near post by Kenneth Omeruo.

They now have six points from their two games after a 1-0 win over Burundi in their first match on Saturday.

The top two nations in each of the six groups advance, along with the four best third-placed countries.

Nigeria dropped captain John Mikel Obi, who played for Middlesbrough in 2018-19, but their side did include Brighton defender Leon Balogun, Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo, Leicester midfielder Wilfried Ndidi and Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi.

The Gunners man had one of the best chances when it was goalless with a curled effort from just outside the penalty area, but Guinea goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone produced a spectacular one-handed save to push it over the bar.

Guinea's side included Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, who was making his first start for club or country since 1 May, when he picked up a groin injury in the Reds' 3-0 loss to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

However, Keita received some strong challenges and only lasted 71 minutes before he was substituted.

He was replaced just before a Nigeria corner and Guinea, who now have one point from their two matches, went behind instantly thanks to Omeruo's header.

The other two nations in Group B, Madagascar and Burundi, play on Thursday (15:30 BST), before Burundi take on Guinea and Madagascar face Nigeria in the final round of group games on Sunday.

