Ghana Deports 17 Nigerian 'Yahoo boys'

No fewer than 17 Nigerians have been deported from Ghana for allegedly committing offences in the country, involving in cyber crimes, known in Nigeria as 'Yahoo Yahoo'.

According to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), it said 29 people were arrested in Ho, the Volta Regional capital but 17 were found involved in criminal activities.

The Ho Municipal Police Commander, DSP Anthony Danso, said after their arrest, they immediately handed the suspects over to immigration service to determine their status and finding shows that only 12 out of the 29 Nigerians were found to be legal residents of Ho.

Danso continued that those that were found to be legal residents were immediately freed to continue their various work and activities, adding that some house owners in the country are afraid to lease their apartments to some Nigerians.



Item recovered by the police are 20 mobile phones, 33 laptops, two television sets and other electronic gadgets.