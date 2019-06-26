Gunmen Abduct Driver In Ondo

It was gathered that the driver was waylaid by the gunmen on the bad portion of the road. The gunmen suspected to be herdsmen abandoned the vehicle on the road before they marched their victim into the bush.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2019

Suspected gunmen have abducted a driver of a Toyota Previa vehicle along the Akure-Iju Itaogbolu road in Ondo State. 

The driver of the vehicle, Felix Akinde, was kidnapped around 5: 30 am on Tuesday while traveling from Ikere in Ado Ekiti en route Akure. 

It was gathered that the driver was waylaid by the gunmen on the bad portion of the road.

The gunmen suspected to be herdsmen abandoned the vehicle on the road before they marched their victim into the bush.

It learnt that the bad portion of the road, known as 'NYSC Junction', is a few kilometres to the police college in Itaogbolu. 

Some local transporters confirmed the kidnapping on Wednesday but pointed out that driver was kidnapped alongside some passengers. 

"Although, we learned that the driver must have been waylaid with some passengers he picked on his way on the road," one of the drivers said. 

Mr Festus Omoniyi, the Secretary of National Union of Road Transports Workers, Oyemekun branch in Akure also confirmed the incident on the telephone, saying, "It is true that there was a kidnap on the road yesterday (Tuesday) and i learned that the driver was marched into the thick forest.

"Although, we cannot state if he had some passengers on his vehicle but I'm aware the kidnap occurred on the bad spot of the road around 6 am."

SaharaReporters visited the police station in Iju, where the vehicle that belonged to the driver was parked.

However, Adie Undie, Commissioner of Police in Ondo State when contacted said the driver of the car had been kidnapped by the gunmen.

"Our men have already swung into actions but it was only the driver of the vehicle that was kidnapped and we are ready to rescue him unhurt," he told Sahara Reporters.

