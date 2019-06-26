Our Spiritual Leader, Ibraheem El-Zakyzaky Has Been Poisoned, Shiites Allege

Based on the report, an application was drafted and filed with the Kaduna State High Court on the 17th day of June 2019. The results of the investigations pointed to a significant number of serious medical concerns.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2019

Members of Islamic Movement (IMN) have alleged that their spiritual leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakyzaky has been poisoned as an investigation revealed extremely high concentrations of lead and cadmium in his blood.

The movement disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a press conference addressed by the representative of Academic Forum Of The Islamic Movement In Nigeria, Mikail Yunus on the deteriorating health of El-Zakyzaky. 

He stated that there are symptoms of heavy metal poisoning observed in his system which has worsened the health condition.

Yunus said that the results of the investigations by the foreign medical team pointed to a significant number of serious medical concern on his health. 

According to him "The team of Doctors produced a comprehensive final report that addressed all the relevant medical issues revealed by the investigation results.  

"In the case of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, the report stated that he had obstructed blood flow to the heart (Myocardial Ischemia and Left ventricular hypertrophy), which poses a serious risk of a heart attack. He has severe cervical spondylitis causing nerve root compression " 

He noted that diagnosis of his right eye shown that El-Zakyzaky is suffering from severe visual impairment, progressive open angle glaucoma and progressive macular atrophy and other issues that can inevitably lead to permanent blindness.

He explained that the diagnosis revealed he also has contracted Anophthalmia in his left eye the diagnosis was, which is to say that the left eye is completely absent. 

"We, therefore, find it atrocious that their health has been allowed to deteriorate in this manner.  Unless if the aim of the current administration is to covertly assassinate them while in custody.

"Finally, we wish to reiterate our demand, that Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and Malamah Zeenah Ibraheem should be urgently allowed to travel abroad for standard medical treatments " He stated.

