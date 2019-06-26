Taraba Boils Again: Five People Killed, Many Houses Burnt

*Only one person died -Police

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 26, 2019

Five persons were killed on Tuesday and several houses burnt in a fresh crisis between the Tivs and Jukuns in Rafinkada Village of Wukari local government area of Taraba.

Mr. Daniel Adidas, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Council confirmed the development in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo.

Adi alleged that gunmen in Army camouflage attacked Rafinkada and set several houses ablaze.

The Chairman disclosed that a soldier injured in the attack is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Wukari.

He said that the deployment of soldiers to the area has brought the situation under control.

DSP David Missal, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, confirmed the incident but said only one person was killed

“The report I have indicated that armed militia youth crossed from Benue State and attacked a community in Wukari LGA and one person was killed and some houses burnt,” the PPRO said.

The crisis between the Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups especially on the border villages between Benue and Taraba States has lingered since March 2019.

The rift had claimed hundreds of lives and led to the destruction of property worth billions of naira.

