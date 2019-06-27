$2 Billion Tax Dispute: MTN Nigeria Shares Plunges To Lowest Level Since Listing

The listing came after the South African group resolved another dispute in Nigeria over unregistered SIM cards. In December, it made a $53 million payment to resolve a money transfer allegation out of Nigeria, levelled by the central bank.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2019

Following the Wednesday adjournment of the tax dispute lawsuit between Nigeria and telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, the shares of the company have dropped on Thursday to their lowest level since the firm was listed last May. 

The court case between Nigeria and MTN Group was adjourned until October 29.

Analysts said the court adjournment created uncertainty for investors as the tax dispute would continue to linger, Reuters reports.

Shares in MTN, the local unit of South African telecoms group MTN Group, dropped 2.4% to N128.75 each, their lowest level since May 21. 

They were still above their initial public offer price of N99 when the company listed on May 16.

Nigeria's attorney general, Abubakar Malami hit MTN Nigeria with a $2 billion tax bill last September. 

MTN Nigeria listed with a valuation of N2 trillion, making it the second-biggest company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. 

It climbed to as high as N159.30 in the days after listing.

The listing came after the South African group resolved another dispute in Nigeria over unregistered SIM cards. 

In December, it made a $53 million payment to resolve a money transfer allegation out of Nigeria, levelled by the central bank.

Nigeria is MTN's biggest market, with 58 million users in 2018 and accounting for a third of the group's core profit. 

MTN has said it would sell more shares to the public and increase local ownership in MTN Nigeria once the tax row was resolved.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption State Governors Refused To Remit N3.4 Billion Deducted From Workers' Salaries, Says Pension Commission
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Court Has No Jurisdiction For My Arrest Warrant –Innoson Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Confab Delegate: Nigeria Loses Around N320 Billion To Gas Flaring
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business She Leads Africa Launches Pitch Competition For Female Entrepreneurs In Africa And The Diaspora
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Bayelsa Students Fault Dickson Over 100m Bursary Approval
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Operatives Discover Drug Warehouse In NDLEA Chairman's Village
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Chopper Picks Up Passenger On Benin-Ore Road: Nigeria Aviation Authority Identifies Owner, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Waitress Spits On Donald Trump’s Son At Chicago Bar, Arrested By Secret Service
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How We Overran Boko Haram In Yobe - Nigerian Troops
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghana Deports 17 Nigerian 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Father, 65, Rapes 5-year-old Daughter In Ekiti, Gives Her Alcohol To Drink
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Developer Defrauds 200 Accommodation Seekers In Lagos, Arrested By Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Hunger Strike: Nigerian Dies In Japan Detention
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Agriculture Don't Colonize Our People, Let Herdsmen Use Their Own Lands As Settlements - Midwest Movement
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad