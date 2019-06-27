2019 Presidential Election: Court Dismisses President Buhari, INEC's Application

The presidential election petitions tribunal has dismissed an application filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking the dismissal of a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM).

President Buhari and the electoral body had asked the tribunal to dismiss and strike out the petition filed by the PDM on the grounds that it did not file for a notice of pre-trial within the seven days after the close of pleading as stipulated by law.

Justice Mohammed Garba-led tribunal unanimously held that the PDM was well within the time since it filed a notice on April 19 and close of pleadings ended on April 15, 2019, which was before April 21, the expiration day of the close of pleadings in the petition.

In addition, Justice Garba stated that PDM complied with the electoral act as such the application by President Buhari and INEC was misconceived.

He, thus, dismissed their application.

Meanwhile, the PDM has said it is will outline its schedule for the hearing of the petition and they will need only one day to open and close their case.