2019 Presidential Election: Court Dismisses President Buhari, INEC's Application

In addition, Justice Garba stated that PDM complied with the electoral act as such the application by President Buhari and INEC was misconceived.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2019

The presidential election petitions tribunal has dismissed an application filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking the dismissal of a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM).

President Buhari and the electoral body had asked the tribunal to dismiss and strike out the petition filed by the PDM on the grounds that it did not file for a notice of pre-trial within the seven days after the close of pleading as stipulated by law.

Justice Mohammed Garba-led tribunal unanimously held that the PDM was well within the time since it filed a notice on April 19 and close of pleadings ended on April 15, 2019, which was before April 21, the expiration day of the close of pleadings in the petition.

In addition, Justice Garba stated that PDM complied with the electoral act as such the application by President Buhari and INEC was misconceived.

He, thus, dismissed their application.

Meanwhile, the PDM has said it is will outline its schedule for the hearing of the petition and they will need only one day to open and close their case.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Don't Colonize Our People, Let Herdsmen Use Their Own Lands As Settlements - Midwest Movement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption State Governors Refused To Remit N3.4 Billion Deducted From Workers' Salaries, Says Pension Commission
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Bankers, Employers Say To Buhari: We Support Emir Sanusi On Subsidy Removal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Gbajabiamila: Court Rules Against African Peoples Party
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari: How Could Onnoghen Sentence People To Death And Yet Fail To Declare Millions Of Dollars, Euros In His Bank Accounts?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Operatives Discover Drug Warehouse In NDLEA Chairman's Village
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Chopper Picks Up Passenger On Benin-Ore Road: Nigeria Aviation Authority Identifies Owner, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Jailed For Perverting Justice, Disbarred From Practising Law, Joseph Nwobike, Ex-Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Still Working For AMCON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Waitress Spits On Donald Trump’s Son At Chicago Bar, Arrested By Secret Service
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghana Deports 17 Nigerian 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International President Buhari Signed Law Allowing Foreign Governments To Spy On, Intercept Communication Of Nigerians, Paradigm Initiative Claims
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How We Overran Boko Haram In Yobe - Nigerian Troops
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Developer Defrauds 200 Accommodation Seekers In Lagos, Arrested By Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Father, 65, Rapes 5-year-old Daughter In Ekiti, Gives Her Alcohol To Drink
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Agriculture Don't Colonize Our People, Let Herdsmen Use Their Own Lands As Settlements - Midwest Movement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad