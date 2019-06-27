Father, 65, Rapes 5-year-old Daughter In Ekiti, Gave Her Alcohol To Drink

*I used to massage his genitals, says victim

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2019

The police have arrested and arraigned a 65-year-old man, Bayo Akinwete, before an Ado Ekiti magistrate’s court for allegedly raping his five-year-old daughter.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the magistrate's court that the Akinwete committed the alleged crime on June 18, 2019, in the Olorunsogo area of Ado Ekiti, in Ekiti State.

The little girl, according to the police, claimed that her father had been molesting her for some time.

“The victim told the police that she and her nine-year-old sister had been living with their father since their mother abandoned them with him.

“The victim alleged that her father once gave her alcohol to drink following which she slept off. She alleged that when she woke up, she saw him on top of her.

“The victim said her father used to tell her to hold and massage his manhood. The victim consequently reported her father to a neighbour, who reported the case to the police,” the police office stated.

The prosecutor, who said the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State, 2012, told the court that the duplicate file  of the case had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

The magistrate, Mrs. Kehinde Awosika, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody pending advice from the office of the DPP.

Awosika adjourned the case until August 1 for mention.

