How We Overran Boko Haram In Yobe - Nigerian Troops

The Nigerian Army has explained how it defeated Boko Haram terrorists in a gun battle in Yobe on Wednesday.

SaharaReporters had reported that the military and the terrorist group engaged in a gun battle that lasted for about an hour at Goneri town in Gujba council of Yobe state.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Boko Haram, Nigerian Troops Fighting In Yobe

In a statement by Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations, the troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle killing dozens of them while many other retreated.

Col. Musa said, “Following aborted attempt by terrorists to infiltrate 120 Task Force Battalion location at Goniri, Yobe State, Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, at about 1833 hours on Wednesday 26 June 2019.

“Troops of 120 Task Force Battalion in Goniri, Yobe, in a professional manner, tactically waited for the terrorists to close into the killing range and opened heavy volume of fire on the criminals who approached the location with 7 gun trucks and several other fighters on motorcycles.

“Consequently, this encounter/ambush resulted in the annihilation of dozens of terrorists, many fled with some levels of injuries and the following equipment were captured; 5 Gun Trucks, Vehicle Blinde Leger (VBL), assorted quantity of ammunition and an unconfirmed number of motorcycles were destroyed.”

He added that the security situation within the North East zone is relatively calm and under control while promising that the Nigerian Army would continue to “remain committed and resolute to conducting robust multiple aggressive operations to end the insurgency.”