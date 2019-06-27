NDLEA Says It Destroyed 188 Hectares Of Cannabis Farms, Convicted 22 Planters In Ondo

The anti-narcotic agency had also convicted no less than 22 persons cultivating the plants within the period of six months.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2019

At least 188 hectares of cannabis farmlands have been destroyed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo state.

Mr Haruna Gagara, Commandant of the NDLEA in the state, who stated this in Akure, said the anti-narcotic agency had also convicted no less than 22 persons cultivating the plants within the period of six months.

Speaking at an event to mark the occasion of the 2019 United Nations Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking, Gagara said the NDLEA in Ondo state seized 6703.71 kg of hard drugs and psychotropic substances.

He noted that the drugs seized by the command included 5784. 61Kg of cannabis, 917.04 of psychotropic substances, 2Kg of ‘Skuchies’, 42.1 grams of cocaine.

Gagara said during that period 119 suspects were arrested for trading in illicit drugs and substances. 

According to him, the level of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the country pose threats to security of the nation, and also the health of citizens.

He explained how the command has been engaging in various enlightenment and awareness campaigns in different locations within the state.

“Based on the statistics above, it is imperative that governments, communities, families, schools, NGOs and media should take necessary steps to counteract drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state

“The teeming number of Nigerian youths currently undergoing counseling and rehabilitation for drug abuse is quite alarming and devastating.

”The rising number of Nigerian youths suffering from one form of mental illness or the other due to substance abuse has continued to be on the increase.

“To provide justice for health, we need to promote humane conditions of imprisonment to ensure health for all and justice for all," Gagara said.

SaharaReporters, New York

