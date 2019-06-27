We'll Rid Nigeria Of Fake Teachers By December 31 -Teachers Registration Council Boss

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2019

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has warned that all unqualified teachers in Nigeria would be flushed out of the classroom by the end of the year. 

According to its Registrar, Prof. Segun Ajiboye, December 31, 2019, remains the deadline for unqualified teachers in the country to acquire the necessary licence.

The council had set the December 31 to rid the nation’s classrooms of unqualified teachers.

The TRCN boss gave the reminder while speaking with journalists in Ibadan and revealed that the National Council of Education has set the deadline for all teachers in Nigerian classrooms to get registered, qualified and licensed by the TRCN.

The Federal Ministry of Education had on June 7, 2019, sent a circular to all school principals declaring December 31, 2019, as the deadline for unqualified teachers to leave Nigerian classrooms.

Ajiboye said Nigeria needs quality teachers to deliver quality education and not ‘cheaters’.

He pointed out that the ultimate goal of the notice was to remove quackery from the teaching profession in order to ensure that only those with required competencies give Nigerian children quality education.

He said, “You need quality teachers to deliver quality education. The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria’s mandate is to determine those who are teachers in terms of their qualifications and registration with the agency.”

He urged those yet to be registered to take the opportunity of the qualifying tests and get registered by the council before the deadline.

“There is still time to be registered. The window of opportunity is still open. Yes, we are not backing down on the December 31, 2019, deadline given by the National Council on Education for all teachers in Nigeria to get qualified, registered and licensed by the TRCN. The FME is supporting TRCN in every way possible to achieve this target.”

Ajiboye added that teacher professionalism has become very imperative through appropriate regulatory standards as prescribed by the teaching regulatory authority in the country.

