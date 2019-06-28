After SaharaReporters Story, Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Who Assaulted, Shaved Head Of Motorbike Rider In Bayelsa

SaharaReporters had reported how David Obebadol, a commercial motorcycle rider was beaten to a pulp by a soldier over a disagreement that ensued when he asked the soldier to pay him for the transport service he rendered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 28, 2019


The Nigerian Army says it has apprehended the soldier who beat up a motorcycle (Okada) rider, shaved his head with a razor blade over fare disagreement at the Shell Camp in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The soldier instead of paying the fare decided to assault Obedadol and he also shaved the victim's head.  See Also CRIME Soldier Beats Motorcycle Rider, Shaves His Hair Over Fare Disagreement 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

A statement by Major Jonah Danjuma, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, while condemning the act said disciplinary action has commenced at the brigade's headquarters.

The statement added the Nigerian Army and indeed 16 Brigade have zero tolerance for indiscipline and any other forms of professional misconduct, especially the ones that border on abuse of human rights.

The brigade said it had identified the victim and took him to the Federal Medical Centre for further treatment. 

According to the Nigerian Army, the situation has now been amicably resolved, promising to deal with the errant soldier accordingly.
 

