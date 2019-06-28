Al-Shabaab Executes Man, 75, Who Married Mother, Daughter

The Islamist group has on several occasions executed people alleged of committing different kinds of crimes including adultery, polyandry (marriage of a woman to two or more men at the same time) and spying.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 28, 2019


Militant Islamist group, al-Shabaab, has killed a man in his seventies in southern Somalia for allegedly marrying a mother and her daughter, pro-al-Shabab Somali Memo website reports.

The 75-year-old was paraded on June 27 in a public gathering in Toratorow village in Somalia’s southern Lower Shabelle Region. He denied marrying the mother and daughter.

The man was accused of eloping with the daughter in a rural area without the permission of her guardian.

On May 9, 2018, al-Shabaab stoned a woman to death after she was accused of polyandry.

Toratorow is one of the villages under the control of the Islamist group.
 

