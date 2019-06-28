Ethiopia Bodyguard Who Shot And Killed Country's Army Chief In Attempted Coup Plot Identified

- Coup plotters wanted to kill more officials

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 28, 2019

 

The Ethiopian authorities have revealed the identity of the man accused of killing Ethiopia's Army Chief, Gen. Seare Mekonnen, and another general.

The two men were killed on Saturday in the capital, Addis Ababa, in what the authorities have said was part of an alleged attempt to overthrow the regional government in the Amhara state.

On Sunday the government said an unnamed bodyguard was responsible and he had been arrested.

On Monday police chief, Endeshaw Tasew, announced that the bodyguard had killed himself after killing the generals. But later that day the federal police apologized and said the bodyguard was recovering from gunshot wounds in hospital.

The bodyguard has been named on state-run television ETV as Corporal Mesafint Tigabu. The channel also displayed his picture.

Corporal Mesafint is still in the intensive care unit under heavy security, ETV said.

Ethiopia coup plotters wanted to kill more officials

The people behind an alleged attempt to overthrow the government of Ethiopia's northern Amhara state wanted to kill more officials, a government commission has said.

Following Saturday's violence, five senior figures, including the head of the army Gen Seare Mekonnen, died as a result of what the government has called a coup attempt.

Three died in Amhara state and two were killed in the capital, Addis Ababa.

The Security and Justice Joint Task Force was formed to investigate what happened.

The task force says that 255 people have been arrested since Saturday, 212 in Amhara state and 43 in the capital.

On Thursday, an opposition party said more than 50 of its members had been detained.

The security forces have seized 27 AK 47 rifles, two machine guns and an unspecified number of pistols.

The task force is looking into the possible link between the killings in Amhara and those in Addis Ababa. The government has said they were connected.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections 2019 Presidential Election: Court Dismisses President Buhari, INEC's Application
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News N2.5 Billion Fraud: Abuja High Court Summons Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Wike, Short In Intellect, Long In Impunity Over Comment That Rivers Is A Christian State - Muslim Group
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity President Buhari's Deputy, A Pastor, His Cabinet Balanced Between Muslim, Christians, Says Nigerian Government To UK Parliamentary Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Intelligence Expert To Buhari Government: I See Problems Arising Giving Herdsmen Settlements
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Abuse Of Office, Money Laundering At National Broadcasting Commission: Why Court Summoned Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 2019 Presidential Election: Court Dismisses President Buhari, INEC's Application
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News N2.5 Billion Fraud: Abuja High Court Summons Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Financial Fraud: Court Arraigns Whistle-blower George Uboh For Exposing CBN Governor Emefiele
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME 39kg Of Cocaine Found On Plane Carrying Brazil President’s Team To G20
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Scandal 'Be Happy A Man Of God Disvirgined You', Busola Dakolo, Wife of Timi Dakolo, Narrates How Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Her
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Wike, Short In Intellect, Long In Impunity Over Comment That Rivers Is A Christian State - Muslim Group
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Refuses To Stop EFCC from Arresting Obla, A Senior Advocate Of Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Of Ondo Driver Contact Family, Demand N5 Million Ransom
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Malabu Scandal: Obasanjo Gave Etete Oil Block To “Shore Up Political Support In Southern Nigeria”, Ex-Russian Diplomat Tells Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity President Buhari's Deputy, A Pastor, His Cabinet Balanced Between Muslim, Christians, Says Nigerian Government To UK Parliamentary Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad