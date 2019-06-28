Fintiri Revokes Lands Allocated To APC Chair, Bindow Cronies

Also revoked are other allocations made to associates of the former governor in the state capital and major towns like Mubi and Michika in the northern senatorial zone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 28, 2019

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has revoked the plot of land allocated to Ibrahim Bilal, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by former Governor Jibrilla Bindow.

The property is located on the expanse of land belonging to the Government Girls' Secondary School (GGSS), Yola. 

SaharaReporters can report that Bilal's plot, already developed, has been marked for demolition by the Adamawa State Urban and Regional Development Board. 

Solomon Kamangar, Director of General Media and Communications to the governor, disclosed the revocation order on Friday, during a special briefing, to mark the Fintiri administration's 30 days in office.

He said: "Only people with questionable sanity would accept land allocation within the parameters of a school compound."

SaharaReporters, New York

