Herdsmen: Plateau Group Rejects Buhari's Ruga Settlements, Says It Will Worsen Farmer-Herder Clashes

The group wondered why the federal government was anxious to create settlements in ancestral lands of indigenous communities while leaving the indigenous native farmers displaced by headers' attacks to remain in internally displaced persons’ camps while their lands are balkanized.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 28, 2019


Youths in Plateau State, under the ageis of Youth G17, have rejected the move by the Federal Government of Nigeria to create settlements for herdsmen in selected states, including Plateau.

While speaking to journalists in Jos, the spokesman for the group, Song Muru, said, "the new scheme is designed to displace the indigenous population from their ancestral lands, cautioning that the new policy will worsen the crisis situation and deepen the antagonism between the fulanis and the natives instead of resolving the present conflicts".

The group said it joined the Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo and its Yoruba counterpart, Afenifere in rejecting the Ruga herders’ settlements proposed by the federal government.

Muru called on the Plateau state government to unequivocally condemn and reject the planned settlements, warning that they would hold it accountable for the protection of the lives and property of the people.

He wondered why the federal government was anxious to create settlements in ancestral lands of indigenous communities while leaving the indigenous native farmers displaced by headers' attacks to remain in internally displaced persons’ camps while their lands are balkanized.

The group cautioned that while they would be law-abiding, they would also not watch their people subjugated in their own land.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections 2019 Presidential Election: Court Dismisses President Buhari, INEC's Application
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News N2.5 Billion Fraud: Abuja High Court Summons Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Wike, Short In Intellect, Long In Impunity Over Comment That Rivers Is A Christian State - Muslim Group
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Shabaab Executes Man, 75, Who Married Mother, Daughter
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia Bodyguard Who Shot And Killed Country's Army Chief In Attempted Coup Plot Identified
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Intelligence Expert To Buhari Government: I See Problems Arising Giving Herdsmen Settlements
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal 'Be Happy A Man Of God Disvirgined You', Busola Dakolo, Wife of Timi Dakolo, Narrates How Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Her
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Presidential Election: Court Dismisses President Buhari, INEC's Application
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News N2.5 Billion Fraud: Abuja High Court Summons Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Financial Fraud: Court Arraigns Whistle-blower George Uboh For Exposing CBN Governor Emefiele
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Malabu Scandal: Obasanjo Gave Etete Oil Block To “Shore Up Political Support In Southern Nigeria”, Ex-Russian Diplomat Tells Court
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Wike, Short In Intellect, Long In Impunity Over Comment That Rivers Is A Christian State - Muslim Group
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Shabaab Executes Man, 75, Who Married Mother, Daughter
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia Bodyguard Who Shot And Killed Country's Army Chief In Attempted Coup Plot Identified
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Refuses To Stop EFCC from Arresting Obla, A Senior Advocate Of Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Of Ondo Driver Contact Family, Demand N5 Million Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME After SaharaReporters Story, Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Who Assaulted, Shaved Head Of Motorbike Rider In Bayelsa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Intelligence Expert To Buhari Government: I See Problems Arising Giving Herdsmen Settlements
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad