NNPC Warns Against Disruption In Fuel Supply

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 28, 2019

NNPC station in Abuja Sahara Reporters Media

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation  (NNPC) has cautioned stakeholders in the downstream petroleum sector to avoid any act that could undermine the seamless supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, in Abuja, on Thursday.

It said that the NNPC Group Managing Director Dr. Maikanti Baru, made the plea at the launching of Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) Business Automation with SAP Modules and Web-Based Customer Express.
PPMC is a Downstream Subsidiary of the NNPC.

Baru said Nigerians must not be subjected to any form of stress in respect to products supply and distribution.

Referring to the recent incident that occurred in Calabar Depot which led to the disruption of products loading and supply in Cross River, he appealed to Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) to resolve their differences in the interest of the citizens of this country.

“We have stability in fuel supply, the citizens should not be punished by unions who are supposed to make life better and comfortable for their members,” he said.

Commenting on the new web-based customer express solution, the GMD said it would go a long way in supporting NNPC Management’s commitment to improving the efficiency of its business operations.

He added that it would also help eliminate the activities of middlemen and all forms of sharp practices at all NNPC depots.

In his remarks, Managing Director of the PPMC, Mr. Umar Ajiya, said the Business Process Automation Solutions and Web-Based Customer Express solutions would eliminate products losses because it eases the way of doing business with PPMC.

He noted that the new system would fully automate the operation processes without human interference across the value chains, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.
 

