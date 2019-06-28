President Buhari’s Home State Katsina Among Top 3 Most Violent States In Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari

At least 310 Nigerians were killed in Nigeria last May amidst various violent acts occasioned by banditry, insurgency and other crime-related incidents.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s state, Katsina, is among the top three violence-ridden areas in the country.

The other two are Zamfara and Borno states.

This was revealed in a new report released in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Thursday.

The report was prepared by a media-tracking group, Nigeria Mourns.

According to the group, among those killed in the violence were 22 soldiers and seven policemen.

Nigeria Mourns added that Zamfara recorded 67 deaths to banditry.

Borno State, grappling with the Boko Haram insurgency recorded 64 deaths.

Fifty-one people were killed in Katsina as bandits and kidnappers ravage the state.

“Despite claims of control over insecurity by security heads and the President, several attacks from insurgents, bandits, cultists and herdsmen, among others, have occurred, leaving a host of casualties and reported deaths of 310 citizens,” Mourn Nigeria claimed.

It added: “Even more worrisome is the fact that citizens have lost confidence in the ability of the government to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens, and as they continue to live in fear of attacks; many have taken to securing arms to protect themselves.

“The recurring violent incidents bring to mind several questions, among which are: why do these attacks abound despite the deployment of security personnel to troubled areas of the country? How useful are the intelligentsia of the security forces to the prevention of these mass atrocities?”

But other states had their own share of violence in the month of May.

There were casualties in other states: Jigawa, 26; Lagos, Delta and Kogi, 1; Rivers, 18; Ogun four, Ebonyi five, Taraba, 29; Plateau and Edo, 12.