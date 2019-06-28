Why Nigeria Loses $9 Billion Every Year –Bello

The reason, Bello explained, is because the country does not have any vessels involved in international freight services.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 28, 2019

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello, says Nigeria is losing, every year, some $9 billion to foreign shipowners.

The reason, Bello explained, is because the country does not have any vessels involved in international freight services.

Bello explained further: “In 2015 alone, Nigeria spent $9 billion on freight and not a single ship is owned by a Nigerian or Nigerian firm. Meaning that this huge revenue went to foreign vessel owners and this development may have lingered.

“However, with the support of the government in diversifying the economy, we have been engaging stakeholders in order to do something about this. So, we are targeting that in about three years’ time, Nigerians will own and operate vessels and benefit from the revenue there.”

He stated this at a one-day seminar for transport and aviation correspondents in Abuja.

The NSC boss added that the government had taken various measures to ensure that Nigerian firms own vessels in order to benefit from revenues being generated from global freight services.

Speaking further, he pointed out that Nigeria made no money from the billions of dollars spent by importers and exporters as freight fees to owners of vessels.

He attributed the situation to the fact that there is no Nigerian-owned ship involved in international cargo movement.

But Bello revealed that a committee had been set up to see that the country has its own shipping line and said about five million jobs could be created if the estimated $9 billion that had been going to foreign shipowners was invested in the sector.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money $2 Billion Tax Dispute: MTN Nigeria Shares Plunge To Lowest Level Since Listing
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Why Nigeria’s President Buhari Is Dragging His Feet Over African Continental Free Trade Area
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Corruption State Governors Refused To Remit N3.4 Billion Deducted From Workers' Salaries, Says Pension Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal $2 Billion Debt: Court Adjourns Tax Case Between MTN And Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Has No Jurisdiction For My Arrest Warrant –Innoson Boss
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections 2019 Presidential Election: Court Dismisses President Buhari, INEC's Application
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News N2.5 Billion Fraud: Abuja High Court Summons Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME 39kg Of Cocaine Found On Plane Carrying Brazil President’s Team To G20
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Financial Fraud: Court Arraigns Whistle-blower George Uboh For Exposing CBN Governor Emefiele
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Wike, Short In Intellect, Long In Impunity Over Comment That Rivers Is A Christian State - Muslim Group
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Refuses To Stop EFCC from Arresting Obla, A Senior Advocate Of Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Of Ondo Driver Contact Family, Demand N5 Million Ransom
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Operatives Discover Drug Warehouse In NDLEA Chairman's Village
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Malabu Scandal: Obasanjo Gave Etete Oil Block To “Shore Up Political Support In Southern Nigeria”, Ex-Russian Diplomat Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture Don't Colonize Our People, Let Herdsmen Use Their Own Lands As Settlements - Midwest Movement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad