Benue Youths Kick Against Buhari's Ruga Settlements For Herdsmen

- Say all lands belong to state government

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2019

Youths from various Benue communities including Zaki-Biam in Ukum local council, Otobi in Otukpo local government have protested against the planned Ruga settlements for herdsmen in the state.

The President of Benue Youth Congress, Orngu Angu, during the protest, said: “We are out marching on Benue streets this morning to protest the said plan of the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish Ruga settlement in Benue State.

“Benue State has recorded a lot of herdsmen crisis. When we heard the establishment of Ruga – for herdsmen to come and settle with us! We are out here this morning to say that we reject this.

“Our stand has remained on ranching. Benue State has a bill that says all herdsmen should ranch their cattle, anything short of that is an anomaly, and we Benue youths reject this.”

In the Otobi community where the proposed Ruga project signage was erected, the community leaders and the youths said they had sent a petition to the state government.

Speaking on the issue, the Otukpo local government chairman, Mr. George Alli, stated: “All lands belong to the state government. It is only the state government that has the right to give land to whoever it pleases. The locals have entrusted the state government with the lands.

“We maintain that Ruga settlement is a law against open-grazing in Benue State. If anybody wants to ranch, they should go to the state government. The state government will show them where they should go for ranching. They cannot come and point where they want to ranch.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ethiopia Ethiopia Bodyguard Who Shot And Killed Country's Army Chief In Attempted Coup Plot Identified
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Fintiri Revokes Lands Allocated To APC Chair, Bindow Cronies
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Presidential Election: Court Dismisses President Buhari, INEC's Application
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Herdsmen: Plateau Group Rejects Buhari's Ruga Settlements, Says It Will Worsen Farmer-Herder Clashes
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News N2.5 Billion Fraud: Abuja High Court Summons Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Wike, Short In Intellect, Long In Impunity Over Comment That Rivers Is A Christian State - Muslim Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal 'Be Happy A Man Of God Disvirgined You', Busola Dakolo, Wife of Timi Dakolo, Narrates How Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Her
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape Allegation: Reno Omokri Defends COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Says Rape Story Of Busola Dakolo Does Not Add Up
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Scandal 'I Have Never Raped Before', Says Pastor Fatoyinbo As He Denies Rape Allegations
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians On Twitter Mobilize #ChurchToo Protest Against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia Bodyguard Who Shot And Killed Country's Army Chief In Attempted Coup Plot Identified
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News How Abba Kyari Revoked Buhari’s Directive To Recall Retired Nigerian Ambassadors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Fintiri Revokes Lands Allocated To APC Chair, Bindow Cronies
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Shabaab Executes Man, 75, Who Married Mother, Daughter
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians Ranked Fifth Among African Students In Germany
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Unlawful Enrichment: Court Dismisses Ajumogobia's Objection, Orders Her Trial
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Presidential Election: Court Dismisses President Buhari, INEC's Application
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs TOXIC TABLETS, COUNTERFEIT PILLS (1): Killer Drugs That Damage Nigerians’ Health
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad