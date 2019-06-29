COZA's Pastor Folarin Ogunsola, Wole Soetan Knew Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Me, Busola Dakolo Claims

- Says duo begged her family to cover it up

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2019

Busola Dakolo

 

Busola Dakolo, popular photographer and wife of musician Timi Dakolo has recounted how ministers in the Commonwealth of Zion Church (COZA), Ilorin, begged members of her family to cover up her alleged rape by Biodun Fatoyinbo, overseer of the church.

She made the revelation of the cover-up while speaking with Chude Jideonwo, co-founder of Red Media on Friday.

Dakolo said after her family found out that Fatoyinbo was abusing her sexually, they confronted him after which two ministers in the church accompanied him to beg while pinning the blame on the devil.

Fatoyinbo has since denied the allegation in a post on Instagram saying, "I have never raped before."

"My brother was angry so he took a pocket knife and dragged me to His (Fatoyinbo) house. Immediately he saw my brother and I coming, he (Fatoyinbo) quickly came out of His house and said Busola! Busola! What's the matter?

"My brother's name is Tunde, he was very mad and told Fatoyinbo, I am going to stab you and kill you, what did you do to her?

"He (Fatoyinbo) started begging saying I'm sorry, I don't know what came over me was just the devil. At that time someone was around, a minister Wole, He is the pastor of the Port Harcourt branch now. Then he wasn't a pastor, he was a minister in church like prayer minister so he said we should all go to my house.

"My brother and I went back home and then they came to our house and called another minister. He (Fatoyinbo) started begging saying he didn't know what came over him, I just stood there and couldn't say anything.

"Meanwhile the minister who was Wole Soetan and another minister Flow (Folarin Ogunsola) who is my second cousin. They talked and begged me but I wasn't listening to anything they were saying because all that was on my mind is that I cannot get back my virginity because it's been done and the way I think right now, you don't know my state.

"I told my brother then that I want to leave the church because I wasn't listening to the word anymore and I told Wole that I want to leave the church. He too when he heard said he was going to leave the church."

SaharaReporters, New York

