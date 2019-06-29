Gunmen Kidnap Porole, Leader Of Movement For The Survival Of The Ogoni People

His abductors were said to have invaded his compound shooting sporadically to scare away neighbours before taking him away.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2019

 

Anthony Porole, the secretary-general of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has been kidnapped.

Porole was kidnapped around 8.30 pm on Friday in his Biara-Ogoni compound in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

His abductors were said to have invaded his compound shooting sporadically to scare away neighbours before taking him away.

MOSOP, this morning, through its Publicity Secretary, Sunny Zorvah, stated that members of the umbrella organization of Ogoni people were saddened over the kidnap while calling for Porole’s immediate and unconditional release.

Zorvah said: ‘MOSOP also calls on the security agencies to be on the trail of the kidnappers and ensure their immediate arrest.

“It is callous and undeserving that a man who has committed his life in serving his people will be treated in this manner.

“Enough is enough of this criminal, uncivilized, barbaric and retrogressive act.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Rape Allegation: Reno Omokri Defends COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Says Rape Story Of Busola Dakolo Does Not Add Up
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Billionaire Kidnapper’s Trial: Prosecution To Invite Femi Falana As Witness In Case Against Evans
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME President Buhari: Nigeria Can't Fight Transnational Crimes Alone
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Technician Beheaded, Mutilated Body Parts Thrown On Street
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME He Rubbed His Genitals In My Face, Pulled My Dress Up And Sodomized Me, Ex-Beauty Queen Accuses Former President Of Rape
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME 39kg Of Cocaine Found On Plane Carrying Brazil President’s Team To G20
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News How Abba Kyari Revoked Buhari’s Directive To Recall Retired Nigerian Ambassadors
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal 'Be Happy A Man Of God Disvirgined You', Busola Dakolo, Wife of Timi Dakolo, Narrates How Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians On Twitter Mobilize #ChurchToo Protest Against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape Allegation: Reno Omokri Defends COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Says Rape Story Of Busola Dakolo Does Not Add Up
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal 'I Have Never Raped Before', Says Pastor Fatoyinbo As He Denies Rape Allegations
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia Bodyguard Who Shot And Killed Country's Army Chief In Attempted Coup Plot Identified
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Fintiri Revokes Lands Allocated To APC Chair, Bindow Cronies
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Al-Shabaab Executes Man, 75, Who Married Mother, Daughter
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Unlawful Enrichment: Court Dismisses Ajumogobia's Objection, Orders Her Trial
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians Ranked Fifth Among African Students In Germany
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Drugs TOXIC TABLETS, COUNTERFEIT PILLS (1): Killer Drugs That Damage Nigerians’ Health
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Suspends Indefinitely Secretary, Dr. Kunle Olajide For Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad