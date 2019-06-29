Gunmen Kidnap Porole, Leader Of Movement For The Survival Of The Ogoni People

Anthony Porole, the secretary-general of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has been kidnapped.

Porole was kidnapped around 8.30 pm on Friday in his Biara-Ogoni compound in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

His abductors were said to have invaded his compound shooting sporadically to scare away neighbours before taking him away.

MOSOP, this morning, through its Publicity Secretary, Sunny Zorvah, stated that members of the umbrella organization of Ogoni people were saddened over the kidnap while calling for Porole’s immediate and unconditional release.

Zorvah said: ‘MOSOP also calls on the security agencies to be on the trail of the kidnappers and ensure their immediate arrest.

“It is callous and undeserving that a man who has committed his life in serving his people will be treated in this manner.

“Enough is enough of this criminal, uncivilized, barbaric and retrogressive act.”