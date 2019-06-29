Gunmen Kill University Worker In Calabar, Snatch Wife's Phone

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen came in a bus and wasted no time in shooting the deceased as they saw him. The eyewitness said Inyang died right on the spot.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2019


Mr. Bassey Ekpenyong Inyang, an employee of the Cross River University of Technology, has been shot dead by gunmen.

Inyang was said to have been ambushed by the gunmen right outside his house, along New Airport Road in Calabar-South, as he and his wife were returning from a church service.

They snatched the late Inyang’s wife phone before escaping.

 The reason for the murder of  Inyang could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Irene Ugbo, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, who confirmed the incident said investigations had started concerning the killing of the university worker.

The late Bassey was the chief architect in the Works and Physical Planning Unit of the university.
 

