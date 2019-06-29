How We Killed Several Boko Haram Terrorists, Destroyed Part Of Their Sambisa Settlement -Nigerian Air Force

“The jets scored accurate hits in the target area, leading to the destruction of some of the structures and equipment as well as the killing of several terrorists."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2019

 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has destroyed terrorists’ hideouts and killed Boko Haram insurgents at Gobara and Bakassi in Borno State.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, added that the operation was conducted on Friday in separate air raids.

According to Daramola, the settlements were two of the targets selected for an attack in the intensive air interdiction operations launched by the ATF on Wednesday.

He explained that the attack on Gobara, a settlement in Sambisa forest, was carried out by two Alpha jets after intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions had identified a segment of the settlement being used by Boko Haram terrorists fighters to store their logistics and other equipment.

The statement said: “The jets scored accurate hits in the target area, leading to the destruction of some of the structures and equipment as well as the killing of several terrorists.

"In a similar vein, another active camp belonging to Islamic State of West Africa province (ISWAP) elements located at Bakassi on the fringes of Lake Chad in Northern Borno, was successfully attacked and several terrorists killed in air strikes carried out later in the day."

The air force stated further: "Overhead the target area, the NAF ISR platform observed the significant presence of ISWAP fighters who were attempting to flee the location, upon hearing the sound of the aircraft.

"The attack platforms were vectored to the area of concentration of the terrorists, unleashing their munitions on the target and causing significant damage to the camp and neutralizing many terrorists."

SaharaReporters, New York

