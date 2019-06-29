NBC Withdraws Suspension Notice On AIT/RayPower

The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Ishaq Kawu.



The National Broadcasting Commission has withdrawn the suspension notice it issued to DAAR Communications on June 7, 2019.

The NBC had suspended the operating licence of DAAR Communications following allegations of its inability to pay the license renewal fees and hate speeches, among other things.

While the commission said it would continue to clamp down on licensees who choose to pay what they deem fit as their licensing fees, it says its decision is based on an agreement reached by both parties in court.

Part of the agreement is that DAAR Communications will take full responsibility for the use of content sourced from social media," Channels TV reports.

Another is that the broadcaster will submit a proposal for the payment of its outstanding fees.

Daar Communications Plc is the parent company of Africa Independent Television (AIT), and Ray Power 100.5 FM (in Abuja and Lagos).

