Timi Dakolo Announces 7 Days Of Protest Against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Over Rape Allegations

Timi Dakolo, popular Nigerian musician, has announced the mobilisation of a seven-day protest to demand justice for his wife, Busola Dakolo and others who have come forward to accuse Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion in Abuja (COZA) of rape.

According to a flyer, the protest will take place at COZA (Lagos and Abuja), Ministry of Justice and the Police Headquarters.

Dakolo on Friday detailed how Fatoyinbo allegedly raped her as a teen in Ilorin.

But Fatoyinbo has refuted the claims, stating that he has never raped anyone before.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, @timidakolo, the musician posted a flyer containing information of the planned protest with the caption, #notinmychurch.

