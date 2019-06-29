Yoruba Council Of Elders Suspends Indefinitely Secretary, Dr. Kunle Olajide For Gross Misconduct

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 29, 2019


Members of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) have suspended the Council’s Secretary-General, Dr. Kunle Olajide, indefinitely.

The suspension, which brought a new twist to the crisis rocking the council was part of the decisions taken at the YCE Joint Meeting of Senior Elders’ Forum and Chairmen of State Chapters, which held at the council’s National Secretariat, Old Bodija in Ibadan, the Voice of Nigeria reports.

In the communiqué issued and signed by the President of the council, Col. Sam Ade Agbede (retd) after the meeting, Olajide was suspended for “reasons of gross misconduct and insubordination”, and was urged “to surrender all the council’s property and documents in his custody to the president immediately”.

The meeting also resolved that Sam Agbetuyi should, with immediate effect, take up the position of Assistant Secretary-General 1 for the council, in an acting capacity.

At the meeting, a vote of confidence was unanimously passed on Agbede as the president of the council, also known as ‘Egbe Igbimo Agba Yoruba’.

The communiqué also recognized the attendance and participation of the YCE at the Southwest Security Summit held earlier in the week, where the council gave a position paper.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

