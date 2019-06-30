COZA Pastor Rape Scandal: SERAP Condemns Arbitrary Arrest Of Protesters

"It’s ridiculous and unfair that the Nigerian authorities are arresting peaceful protesters demanding justice for alleged rape rather than going after the suspected perpetrator."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 30, 2019

 

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has strongly condemned the harassment, repression and arbitrary arrests by Nigerian law enforcement and security agents of anti-rape activists who have been peacefully protesting today outside the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Abuja.

In a statement by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: "The Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all those detained and allow them to exercise their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly."

The statement read in part: "It’s ridiculous and unfair that the Nigerian authorities are arresting peaceful protesters demanding justice for alleged rape rather than going after the suspected perpetrator."

"The Nigerian authorities should immediately establish an independent commission to investigate alleged excessive use of force by law enforcement and security agents at COZA headquarters and bring to justice anyone found to be responsible."

"While law enforcement and security agents have a responsibility to provide public security, they need to abide by human rights standards on the use of force. The allegation of use of excessive force against peaceful protesters demanding justice for alleged rape against a popular pastor urgently demands a fully independent investigation."

SaharaReporters, New York

