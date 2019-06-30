Nigerian Army Arrests 25 Bandits In Sokoto, Zamfara



No fewer than 25 bandits have been arrested by the Nigerian Army in the forests of Sokoto and Zamfara states.



According to a statement issued out on Saturday by the Army spokesman, Col Sagir Musa. He added that various weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.



He said: “Following reinvigorated operational strategies and robust anti banditry operations injected into the activities of Operation HARBIN KUNAMA III, troops have in renewed efforts arrested several gangs of bandits terrorizing Isa, Rabbah, and Burkusuma communities around Sububu Forest in Sokoto State as well as in Batsari, Safana and Kankara in Dumburum Forest of Katsina state.



“Similarly, troops deployed in Super Camp covering Bena, Jega, Danko, and Wasagu encountered and annihilated an unconfirmed number of bandits and destroyed five ( 5) bandits’ camps in Gando Forest of Kebbi State.”



Col. Musa further said quoting Maj. Gen Hakeem Otiki, that after the bandits were killed, the troops destroyed 25 motorcycles and some five camps during the operation. Adding that states like Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara have witnessed successful operation activities in recent times.



Items recovered include eight AK47 rifles, two general purpose machine guns, two G3 rifles, and three Dane guns. Others are nine AK47 magazine and 48 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“The operation is to facilitate the return of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons back to their homes, creating an enabling environment for economic activities to strive and instill confidence in the locals to remain in their villages and continue their normal lives unmolested,” he said.