Nigerian Ayoola Ajayi Accused Of Murdering Student In US Wrote A Murder Novel In 2018 -Police

Ayoola ‘AJ’ Ajayi, the man police believe murdered Mackenzie Lueck and then burned her body in a backyard, wrote a murder novel last year in which two of the characters suffer an eerily similar fate to the Utah University student.
The 31-year-old Former Army IT specialist-come-author self-published the book, titled Forge Identity, which tells the story of a 15-year-old boy originally from Nigeria who witnesses two gruesome murders in which both of the victims are burned alive.
Ajayi, who himself was born in Nigeria, set up a Facebook page, a website and even listed the book for sale on Amazon, claiming on its front cover to be ‘inspired from true events’.
In one excerpt, the protagonist witnesses a man ‘with a tire around him on fire. His body… started to turn into a hard-dried barbecued thing.
‘His skin had gone a terrible color. He saw his hair burning off as he screamed for help.’
Ajayi was pictured being taken into custody by a number of armed SWAT officers outside his 1028 S West Temple home on Friday morning. See Also
Shortly afterward, investigators charged him with the murder of Lueck, 23, who disappeared on June 17 after taking a Lyft from the airport to a park located miles away from her apartment in Salt Lake.
Amazon has removed the book from its website after a number users asked for it be taken down because it was written by a 'murderer' who shouldn't be able to profit from the young girl's death.
Investigators conducted a 19-hour search of Ajayi's home in a middle-class neighbourhood on Salt Lake City's west side in the early hours of Thursday, identifying him as a 'person of interest'.
Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown revealed in a press conference on Friday afternoon that an excavation of the property's garden discovered burned 'female human tissue', which forensic experts later matched to Lueck's DNA.
A number of the 23-year-old's personal possessions were also found among the charred remains, UK DailyMail reports.