Nigerian Ayoola Ajayi Accused Of Murdering Student In US Wrote A Murder Novel In 2018 -Police

Ayoola ‘AJ’ Ajayi, the man police believe murdered Mackenzie Lueck and then burned her body in a backyard, wrote a murder novel last year in which two of the characters suffer an eerily similar fate to the Utah University student.

The 31-year-old Former Army IT specialist-come-author self-published the book, titled Forge Identity, which tells the story of a 15-year-old boy originally from Nigeria who witnesses two gruesome murders in which both of the victims are burned alive.

Ajayi, who himself was born in Nigeria, set up a Facebook page, a website and even listed the book for sale on Amazon, claiming on its front cover to be ‘inspired from true events’.

In one excerpt, the protagonist witnesses a man ‘with a tire around him on fire. His body… started to turn into a hard-dried barbecued thing.

‘His skin had gone a terrible color. He saw his hair burning off as he screamed for help.’

Ajayi was pictured being taken into custody by a number of armed SWAT officers outside his 1028 S West Temple home on Friday morning. See Also CRIME Nigerian, Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31, Arrested In US For Kidnapping, Killing University Student

Shortly afterward, investigators charged him with the murder of Lueck, 23, who disappeared on June 17 after taking a Lyft from the airport to a park located miles away from her apartment in Salt Lake.

Amazon has removed the book from its website after a number users asked for it be taken down because it was written by a 'murderer' who shouldn't be able to profit from the young girl's death.

Investigators conducted a 19-hour search of Ajayi's home in a middle-class neighbourhood on Salt Lake City's west side in the early hours of Thursday, identifying him as a 'person of interest'.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown revealed in a press conference on Friday afternoon that an excavation of the property's garden discovered burned 'female human tissue', which forensic experts later matched to Lueck's DNA.

A number of the 23-year-old's personal possessions were also found among the charred remains, UK DailyMail reports.