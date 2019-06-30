Police Arrest 20-year-old Wife For Killing Husband In Anambra

“The suspect allegedly had a scuffle with her husband, one John Bosko Ngu, aged 35 years, of the same address and stabbed him on his chest with a sharp knife."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 30, 2019

Makoduchukwu Ndubisi Nigerian Tribune


A 20-year-old woman, Makoduchukwu Ndubisi, has reportedly stabbed her husband, John Bosco Ngu, to death in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Nsugbe in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian Police, Anambra  State command’s Public Relations Officer, Haryana Mohammed, said the deceased has been taken to a nearby morgue while investigation to the killing has commenced.

Mohammed stated, “Today (Saturday) at about 8 am, police detectives attached to 33 Police Station Onitsha arrested one Makoduchukwu Ndubisi, 20, of No 16 Donking Street Nsugbe in the Anambra East LGA of Anambra State.

“The suspect allegedly had a scuffle with her husband, one John Bosko Ngu, aged 35 years, of the same address and stabbed him on his chest with a sharp knife.

“The scene was visited by police detectives and the victim rushed to Boromeo Hospital, Onitsha, for medical attention but was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy; exhibit recovered and the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

