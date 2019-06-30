Police Arrest Soldier Selling Weapons To Kidnappers

The police command in Kaduna State has arrested a 32 old Nigerian Army soldier, Lance Corporal Koza Yabiliok, for allegedly selling ammunitions to suspected kidnappers.

The command has also arrested 61 other criminal suspects for various offences across the state in the last two weeks.

Lance Corporal Yabiliok serving in one of the military units in Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State, told newsmen while he was being paraded by the police that he sold each of the live ammunition for N400.

He said he sold the ammunition to his customer because he never knew he was a kidnapper. “He told me that, he needed the ammunition for protection of their cattle against rustlers. That is why I sold them to him. I never knew he is a kidnapper.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, while speaking said some 62 suspects were arrested for different crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and cattle rustling, among others.

He said: “Suspects arrested include; eight suspects for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, car snatching and illegal possession of live ammunition; four suspects for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and cattle rustling; three suspects for criminal conspiracy, causing hurt, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.”

He, however, confirmed that the suspects are undergoing a series of investigations and which they will be charged to court after.