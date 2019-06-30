Police: No Hiding Place For Bandits In Buhari’s Katsina

In a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, the command said its either they surrender or face the consequences.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 30, 2019

FILE PHOTO (24 Feb 2019): President Buhari visits his farm

Though President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state is Nigeria’s third most violent place in the country, the Katsina state police command is huffing and puffing that there is no hiding place for bandits.

"In a couple of weeks to come there will be no hiding place for any bandit. They should either surrender or face the consequences.

He believed that the strategy put in place by the security agencies couple with the cooperation of the general public in giving out actionable intelligence is yielding the desired results.

The strategy put in place by the security agencies couple with the cooperation of the general public in giving out actionable intelligence is yielding results.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on June 17, 2019, directed the immediate implementation of the long-term strategic security plan for the Northwest geopolitical zone, which was collectively drawn by security agencies and state governments.

Following the President’s directive, people in the state have started seeing signs of peace returning across the eight front lines LGAs bordering the famous Rugu forest in Safana LGA of the state.

SaharaReporters, New York

