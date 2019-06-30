Rape Scandal: Church Members Confront Protesters At Biodun Fatoyinbo COZA Church, Organize Counter Protest

The protesters, clad in white tee-shirts were stopped by angry church members who formed a human shield to prevent the protesters from advancing toward the church building.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 30, 2019

#COZA members in Abuja form human barricade preventing protesters from proceeding to the front of their church legit

 

Concerned Nigerians who besieged the headquarters of COZA Church in Guzape Abuja on Sunday to protest against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly, over rape allegations by Busola Dakolo have been prevented by the church members from gaining access into the church auditorium.

The protesters, therefore, decided to sit on the floor at the junction after a heated argument, vowing not to be intimidated.

Also, pro-Fatoyinbo protesters were seen chanting solidarity songs in his support.  See Also Christianity Abuja Residents Offered N10,000, Soft Drinks Allegedly By COZA To Counter Timi Dakolo's #ChurchToo Protest 0 Comments 18 Minutes Ago

The placard-carrying protesters, who are mainly street urchins, made several attempts to dislodge the rival protesters with intimidation and harassment.  

One of the protesters, as Sani Abubakar, said that he is a Muslim and he loved how the pastor help people in the Guzape neighbourhood where his church is located. He described the attack on the clergy as unwarranted.

The protesters were seen smoking cigarettes.

SaharaReporters, New York

