AFCON 2019: Madagascar 2, Nigeria 0, Super Eagles Lose Group B Top Spot

Madagascar claimed the upset of the Total African Cup of Nations so far with a stunning 2-0 win over Nigeria on Sunday.

The 108th-ranked team by FIFA are competing in the tournament for the first time and were unfancied against the three-time AFCON champions.

Goals from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro settled the clash in Alexandria as Madagascar surprisingly finished on top of Group B, which moved Nigeria to the second spot while Madagascar became the seventh nation to go unbeaten in their first three Afcon game since Cape Verde in 2013.

Heading into the fixture on the back of a win against Burundi - the nation's first of any kind since October 2018 - Madagascar battled well and were a threat on the break against a Nigeria side who appeared to have the next stage of the competition on their mind.

The West African nation registered just a shot on target in the entire 90 minutes of their defeat to the Island nation.

The opening goal came almost from nothing, John Ogu's 12th-minute pass back to defender Leon Balogun intercepted with ease.

Balogun called for the ball but hesitated as it approached and as he dithered, he also lost his footing.

That gave Nomenjanahary the time to nip in, steal the ball and show composure to round Nigeria goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and tap into an empty net.

Samuel Kalu curled an effort wide as Nigeria sought a quick response but even though they controlled possession, they struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

Nigeria were short on luck, too, with Kalu's appeal for a penalty turned down despite it looking like he was clipped as he tried to round Madagascar goalkeeper Adrien Melvin.

Madagascar doubled their lead in the 53rd minute as Andriamahitsinoro's free-kick took a wicked deflection off half-time substitute Wilfred Ndidi.

The deflection wrong-footed Ezenwa before bouncing in off the right post.

And the match became clearer from there, Nigeria never really getting close to pulling a goal back, with both sides now turning their attention to the round-of-16 stage.

“I think this is a wake-up call for us, today, we played very poorly, we were relaxed and our mentality was not very good. Probably it is because we were already qualified but this game has shown us that there is no easy team in this competition," Ighalo told journalists after the game.

“We have to go back, regroup and ensure we do well for the next game which is a match with no room for mistakes.”

Ighalo has played in every Super Eagles matches in Egypt so far and has a goal to his credit.