COZA Pastor Rape Scandal: Rape, Ungodly, Wicked, Reprehensible, Says Christian Association Of Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the act of rape, saying it doesn’t matter who is involved.

“It is ungodly, wicked, and reprehensible”, a statement issued on Sunday by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant (Media & Communications) to the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said.

It, however, stated that regarding the recent allegations against the Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, it is yet to get details of the matter, other than news from social media.

It further stated that the CAN leadership has reached out to the leadership of the block which the Pastor in question belongs, with a view to getting to the root of the matter.

“This will help us to make the right decision on the issue,” the statement said.