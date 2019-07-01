President Buhari: I’m Disturbed By Tiv-Jukun Violent Clashes

*Lives, properties have been destroyed

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 01, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has begun consultations for an inclusive stakeholder committee that will address issues that fuel communal conflicts across the country.

The mandate of the committee is to proffer lasting solutions to age-long disagreements that have claimed lives and property.

This was revealed to journalists in a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu.

He said: “With a particular focus on the Tiv/Jukun relationship in Benue and Taraba states, the President is disturbed by communal clashes that have destroyed many lives and property, altered the destinies of families, and raised the profile of insecurity in the country by promoting generational tensions.

“President Buhari believes Nigeria’s cultural diversity remains her greatest strength when properly harnessed and harmonized with a collective vision for unity, peace and shared prosperity, urging more patience as the government identifies and works towards creating more understanding.”

The committee, which will work with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, will include traditional rulers, religious bodies, (specifically the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs), age groups, market, farmer, hunters associations, local and state government officials, and relevant security agencies.​

