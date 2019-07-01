Rape: Police Arrest Man Who Defiled 16-year-old

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 01, 2019

A 30-year-old man, named Segun Olawoyin, has allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl after her parents left home for a church service in Ogun State.

This horrific incident happened on Friday in the Mapara Makogi area of Ibafo in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident on Sunday and said in a statement that men of the state police command had arrested the suspect, who is a friend of the victim’s family, for having unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl.

The PRO of Police explained that the suspect, who was acting like a brother to the victim before the incident occurred, allegedly committed the offence in the victim parents’ home around 1.30pm on Friday.

According to the PRO: “The arrest of the suspect followed a report by the victim at the Ibafo Police Station that Olawoyin, who is a family friend, came to their house on the said date around 1.30pm, asking for her parents.

“She stated further that having realized that her parents had gone to church, the suspect grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“In an attempt to rescue herself, she gave the suspect several bites, but he still had his way”.

The police spokesman disclosed that the suspect confessed to the crime following his arrest, blaming the devil for his action.

Oyeyemi further disclosed that: “Upon the report, the DPO, Ibafo Division, SP Abiodun Ayinde, detailed detectives to the location in the Mapara Makogi area of Ibafo, where the randy man was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who confessed to being a friend to the family of the victim, claimed not to know what came over him that made him do such a thing to the girl, who sees him as her brother.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.”

