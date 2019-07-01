To Tackle Poverty, Insecurity, Nigerian Leaders Must Be Humble –Kaigama

”You should always pray for a gift of humility to better the country. Even if people do not praise you or reward you, God will always be pleaded with you. We will never discriminate when we have the habit of praying together,” Kaigama advised.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 01, 2019

Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, Coadjutor Archbishop of Abuja has said that the country needs selfless and humble leaders to address insecurity and poverty.

The bishop said, ”If poverty and insecurity are to be tackled in this country, our leaders must be humble and selfless in whatever they do. Nigerians must overcome evil by living a holy life, loving one another and staying together in peace and harmony.”

Kaigama, in particular, called on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the address the farmers and herdsmen crisis in the country.

He advised the confirmed candidates to imitate Christ by living a life of holiness and be responsible Christians.

”You have the responsibility of transforming society by your way of life.

”You should always pray for a gift of humility to better the country. Even if people do not praise you or reward you, God will always be pleaded with you. We will never discriminate when we have the habit of praying together,” Kaigama advised.

Kaigama said this in Abuja on Sunday during the 2019 SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nyanya Feast and Cultural Day celebration.

Kaigama also performed baptism, and confirmation of 400 candidates at the event.

Confirmation in the Catholic Church is the sealing of Christianity created in baptism.

He urged them to be ambassadors of Christ and also to take their religion seriously.

He also urged Christians and Muslims to fashion out a way to live in harmony towards moving the country forward, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC To Arraign Saraki For Diverting N12 Billion From Treasury Of Kwara State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Biodun Fatoyinbo Rape Scandal: President Buhari’s Aide Wants Police Investigation Into Busola Dakolo Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Buhari Seeking To Colonize Nigeria Through Establishment Of Ruga Settlement – Southern And Middle Belt Leaders Forum
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC: Ongoing Investigation Against Saraki On Course, No Media Campaign Against Magu Will Stop His Prosecution
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture Ruga Settlements: No Land For Herdsmen In South-East, South-South – Umahi
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Agriculture Adamawa Rolls Out Six-man Committee On Cattle Ranching Amidst Locals Discontent
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: List of Nigerian Ambassadors Who Collected Over N7bn Illegally After Retirement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Food US Authorities Seize Snails From Nigeria Passenger At Atlanta Airport, Say They Can Cause Meningitis
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape Scandal: Church Members Confront Protesters At Biodun Fatoyinbo COZA Church, Organize Counter Protest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Abuja Residents Offered N10,000, Soft Drinks Allegedly By COZA To Counter Timi Dakolo's #ChurchToo Protest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Soldier Selling Weapons To Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Christian Association Of Nigeria Distances Itself From COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Rape Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM COZA Pastor Rape Scandal: SERAP Condemns Arbitrary Arrest Of Protesters
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Books Nigerian Ayoola Ajayi Accused Of Murdering Student In US Wrote A Murder Novel In 2018 -Police
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity JUST IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Cancel Church Special Programme Over Rape Scandal
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC To Arraign Saraki For Diverting N12 Billion From Treasury Of Kwara State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM PHOTONEWS: Protesters Storm COZA In Lagos And Abuja As #ChurchToo Protest Against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Accused of Rape Commences
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Timi Dakolo Announces 7 Days Of Protest Against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Over Rape Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad