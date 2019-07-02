BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a motion seeking to discontinue its case at the election petitions tribunal challenging the victory of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as the winner of the Adamawa state governorship election in 2019.

There was a mild drama during the sitting as opposing counsels appeared for the APC.

CP Eze Okoye, led a team of other lawyers to also announced appearance for the APC just like Smart Ukpanah.

Two separate representatives also announced appearance for the plaintiff.

Aliyu Bakari, APC Vice Chairman (Adamawa Central), announced appearance for the party alongside Smart Ukpanah.

On the other hand, Mohammed Adamu, APC Treasurer in the state, took side with the Okoye led legal team.

After the motion of withdrawal was mentioned, Barrister Okoye, objected and told the tribunal that he has filed a counter motion on behalf of his client, the APC.

In the ensuing confusion, Justice, A.A. Adebara, chairman of the tribunal asked the opposing APC counsels to go and sort things out. He, therefore, adjourned the matter until July 15, 2019, to hear both the motion and the substantive matter.

Asked to comment on the motion, A.T. Shehu, counsel to PDP said: "We have no objection about the motion seeking to withdraw the petition, as filed by the petitioner."

Jibrilla Bindow, who lost the 2019 poll to Fintiri of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the outcome and his party, the APC filed a lawsuit.

At the resumed sitting on Tuesday in Yola, lead counsel to APC, Smart Ukpanah informed the tribunal that his client (APC) has filed a motion seeking to discontinue the case.

SaharaReporters gathered that the decision to withdraw the petition may not be unconnected to a lack of fund as Bindow was said to have refused to foot the legal cost of the litigation.