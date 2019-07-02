Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Benue Killing Many

File photo

A tanker laden with petroleum product has exploded in Ahumbe village on the Alliade/ Makurdi Federal Highway in the Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State killing many.

The incident occurred on Monday. An eyewitness who spoke to The Punch, Mr Austin Nembe, said, “You know that tankers are always partitioned in drums. So, the people went to the scene of the accident to scoop fuel.

“In the process of scooping fuel, there was an explosion, which resulted in several people being burnt to death.”

According to him, a commercial bus with passengers also ran into the accident scene.

However, the state police command confirmed the accident but said it did not receive report of any death.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said, “The DPO in Aliade confirmed that a fuel tanker fell on the road and that the villagers ignored the warnings of the security men and in the process, there was an explosion; many people were injured and rushed to hospital in Aliade.”

When asked if there was any casualty, the PPRO said, “The DPO did not mention the death of anyone.”