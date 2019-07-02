Lagos Boat Accident: Death Toll Rises As More Bodies Are Recovered

*10 passengers still missing

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2019

The Lagos State Waterways Authority said more bodies have been recovered from the Lagos boat accident that happened on Saturday night.

The boat was conveying 26 people at night but capsized after it was hit by high waves of water.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Chief Executive Officer, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the boat capsized due to overloading, adding that three persons were rescued and taken to hospital.

An on-the-spot investigation carried out by LASWA revealed that the incident was caused by poor visibility on the part of the captain.

According to Dr. Olufemi: “A boat accident occurred at the Ipakan Boat Jetty, Egbin, Ikorodu, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Investigations revealed that the boat was travelling from Badore, Ajah to Egbin in Ikorodu with between 17 and 21 passengers on board.

“The boat allegedly capsized due to overloading. It was gathered that the boat was overturned by heavy currents. Three persons were rescued and were taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, the lifeless bodies of an adult female, identified as Oluwaseunfunmi Aniyikaye, 40, and an unnamed person were found and bagged by the agency’s response team. Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing for other missing passengers by officials of LASEMA, the LASWA, and the Marine Police.”

In a recent update, General Manager, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said more bodies have been recovered taking the death toll to seven.

10 people are still missing while three people survived the boat mishap.

The LASWA general manager said that the authority would not relent in ensuring safety on the waterways.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel US Plane Crash In Texas Kills All On Board
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Benue Killing Many
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Travel Why Parts Of Nigerian Airspace Is Unsafe - Airspace Agency
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Food US Authorities Seize Snails From Nigeria Passenger At Atlanta Airport, Say They Can Cause Meningitis
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gov. El-rufai's Wife, Kid, Face Deportation From Indonesia
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Travel BREAKING: Ondo FRSC Boss Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Osinbajo: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter Of Buhari’s Maladies By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Travel US Plane Crash In Texas Kills All On Board
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: List of Nigerian Ambassadors Who Collected Over N7bn Illegally After Retirement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Benue Killing Many
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Fayose, Grants Him Permission For Medical Trip Abroad
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Agriculture Ruga Settlement: No Outsider Will Take Ekiti Land, Fayemi Vows
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Agriculture Yoruba Youths Reject Ruga Settlements, Warn South-west Governors Against Adopting Policy
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Fatoyinbo Rape Scandal: I Am Heartbroken, Says Covenant Church Pastor, Poju Oyemade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Rape, Fatoyinbo And Mrs. Dakolo By Louis Odion
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity FLASHBACK: Daily Beast Reports How US Televangelist Mike Murdock Defended Biodun Fatoyinbo On Rape Charges
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Analysis: Dear Nigerians, In Case You Want To Travel To Germany… By Kelechukwu Ogu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad