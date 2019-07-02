Lagos Boat Accident: Death Toll Rises As More Bodies Are Recovered

The Lagos State Waterways Authority said more bodies have been recovered from the Lagos boat accident that happened on Saturday night.

The boat was conveying 26 people at night but capsized after it was hit by high waves of water.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Chief Executive Officer, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the boat capsized due to overloading, adding that three persons were rescued and taken to hospital.

An on-the-spot investigation carried out by LASWA revealed that the incident was caused by poor visibility on the part of the captain.

According to Dr. Olufemi: “A boat accident occurred at the Ipakan Boat Jetty, Egbin, Ikorodu, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Investigations revealed that the boat was travelling from Badore, Ajah to Egbin in Ikorodu with between 17 and 21 passengers on board.

“The boat allegedly capsized due to overloading. It was gathered that the boat was overturned by heavy currents. Three persons were rescued and were taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, the lifeless bodies of an adult female, identified as Oluwaseunfunmi Aniyikaye, 40, and an unnamed person were found and bagged by the agency’s response team. Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing for other missing passengers by officials of LASEMA, the LASWA, and the Marine Police.”

In a recent update, General Manager, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said more bodies have been recovered taking the death toll to seven.

10 people are still missing while three people survived the boat mishap.

The LASWA general manager said that the authority would not relent in ensuring safety on the waterways.