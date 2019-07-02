Nasarawa Government Backs Ruga Settlements

Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State, has said the state is open and is backing the establishment of Ruga settlements for herdsmen.

Nasarawa has joined Bauchi State government to declare their support for the ranching system.

Mr. Yakubu Lamai, the Director-General Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the governor, disclosed this adding that Ruga would also put an end to incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen and in turn reduce ethnic clashes in the state and country.

“Nasarawa state will support any move by the federal government that will assuage Fulani herders and farmers crises in the state. That will bring peace and harmony between both of them and the citizens of the state and country at large,” Lamai said in an interview with The Punch.

He added that the state government would continue to orientate farmers and herdsmen.