Tanker Explosion In Nigeria: Over 50 Killed, At Least 100 Injured

file photo

More than 50 people have died and at least 100 people were injured after scrambling to scoop petrol from a tanker that crashed and later exploded in Benue State.

The fuel-laden vehicle was said to be trying to avoid a pothole when it fell on its side and off the road in Ahumbe village.

The spokesperson for the Benue State government, Terver Akase, stated that the death toll could increase.

Apart from people who burnt following the explosion, many buildings within the vicinity of the fatal crash also razed many structures including shops within the area.