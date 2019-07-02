Tanker Explosion In Nigeria: Over 50 Killed, At Least 100 Injured

The fuel-laden vehicle was said to be trying to avoid a pothole when it fell on its side and off the road in Ahumbe village.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2019

file photo

More than 50 people have died and at least 100 people were injured after scrambling to scoop petrol from a tanker that crashed and later exploded in Benue State.

The fuel-laden vehicle was said to be trying to avoid a pothole when it fell on its side and off the road in Ahumbe village.

The spokesperson for the Benue State government, Terver Akase, stated that the death toll could increase. 

Apart from people who burnt following the explosion, many buildings within the vicinity of the fatal crash also razed many structures including shops within the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Bloomberg Details How TY Danjuma Made Staggering Wealth From Oil, Says Retired General Worth $1.2 Billion
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Economy President Buhari Arrives In Iran Ahead Of GECF Summit
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Okowa’s Representatives Barred From Minister’s Entourage In Reaction To Shunning Of FG Delegation
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion The Futility Of President Buhari's Oil Diplomacy By Emmanuel Uchenna Ugwu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Ghana $84m Of Ghana Oil Money Missing
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Oil Former NNPC Director Barkindo Appointed OPEC Secretary-General
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Wife Of Pastor In COZA Rape Scandal: Nobody Can Take My Husband's Place In The Church
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Have Ranches To Cater For Over 5,000 Cows, No Need For Ruga Settlements -Governor Akeredolu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Rape Allegation: Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Vows Not To Shield Fatoyinbo, Sympathises With Victims
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Family Drags Lagos State Government To Court For Taking Over Land Without Compensation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Patience Jonathan Appeals Forfeiture Of $8.4 Million, N9.2 Billion To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians In Spain, Italy Lament Extortion, Poor Treatment By Staff Working In Their Country's Embassies
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Drugs TOXIC TABLETS, COUNTERFEIT PILLS (II): Inside The Evasive World Of Mischievous Drug Peddlers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad