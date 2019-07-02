Wife Of Pastor In COZA Rape Scandal: Nobody Can Take My Husband's Place In The Church

She told the congregation on Monday: “Pastor doesn’t want me to talk. It’s fine. I just want to say ‘we love you’. You are our pastor; nobody can take your place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 02, 2019

Modele Fatoyinbo, wife of Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has said nobody can take the place of her husband in the wake of rape allegations levelled against him by popular photographer, Busola Dakolo.

Fatoyinbo also vowed to retain her surname, Fatoyinbo, until Jesus returns.

Her comment is coming hours after her husband, Fatoyinbo stepped down as pastor of the church after massive protest by rights groups shook his churches in Lagos and Abuja on Sunday. 

She told the congregation on Monday: “Pastor doesn’t want me to talk. It’s fine. I just want to say ‘we love you’. You are our pastor; nobody can take your place.

“We have strangers in this house — strange sons and daughters. But God will close the heavens over them in the name of Jesus.

“It’s always good to assure people that you love them, not only when you feel that everything is fine with them, even much more when you feel that they are not. You know your friends when you are in trouble. So, we don’t want you to doubt in your heart. As for Modele, until I see Jesus, my surname cannot change. So, you better calm down.

“We love you and you have always taught us well. You have always stood on that stage to teach us that even though anybody might be coming from anywhere, God loves them and accepts them. You have never preached condemnation; you have never preached that we cannot change or make it.

“Nobody on earth can take your place in our lives.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Rape Allegation: Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Vows Not To Shield Fatoyinbo, Sympathises With Victims
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Fatoyinbo Rape Scandal: I Am Heartbroken, Says Covenant Church Pastor, Poju Oyemade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity FLASHBACK: Daily Beast Reports How US Televangelist Mike Murdock Defended Biodun Fatoyinbo On Rape Charges
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Biodun Fatoyinbo Rape Scandal: President Buhari’s Aide Wants Police Investigation Into Busola Dakolo Allegation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: A Tragic Heritage of Arab Imperialism By Patrick Oguejiofor
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Corruption Patience Jonathan Appeals Forfeiture Of $8.4 Million, N9.2 Billion To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Rape Allegation: Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria Vows Not To Shield Fatoyinbo, Sympathises With Victims
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Osinbajo: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter Of Buhari’s Maladies By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel US Plane Crash In Texas Kills All On Board
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Family Drags Lagos State Government To Court For Taking Over Land Without Compensation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari, Worst President Nigeria Has Ever Had Since 1999, Polls Reveal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Nigerians In Spain, Italy Lament Extortion, Poor Treatment By Staff Working In Their Country's Embassies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad