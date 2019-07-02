Wife Of Pastor In COZA Rape Scandal: Nobody Can Take My Husband's Place In The Church

Modele Fatoyinbo, wife of Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has said nobody can take the place of her husband in the wake of rape allegations levelled against him by popular photographer, Busola Dakolo.

Fatoyinbo also vowed to retain her surname, Fatoyinbo, until Jesus returns.

Her comment is coming hours after her husband, Fatoyinbo stepped down as pastor of the church after massive protest by rights groups shook his churches in Lagos and Abuja on Sunday.

She told the congregation on Monday: “Pastor doesn’t want me to talk. It’s fine. I just want to say ‘we love you’. You are our pastor; nobody can take your place.

“We have strangers in this house — strange sons and daughters. But God will close the heavens over them in the name of Jesus.

“It’s always good to assure people that you love them, not only when you feel that everything is fine with them, even much more when you feel that they are not. You know your friends when you are in trouble. So, we don’t want you to doubt in your heart. As for Modele, until I see Jesus, my surname cannot change. So, you better calm down.

“We love you and you have always taught us well. You have always stood on that stage to teach us that even though anybody might be coming from anywhere, God loves them and accepts them. You have never preached condemnation; you have never preached that we cannot change or make it.

“Nobody on earth can take your place in our lives.”