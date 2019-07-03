Ahmad Lawan: I'll Work Closely With Buhari But Won't Compromise National Assembly Integrity

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, says though he is willing to work closely with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, he will not compromise the integrity of the National Assembly.

Lawan stated this on Tuesday while reading his welcome address at the plenary.

"I intend to work closely with President Buhari in the interest of Nigeria without compromising the integrity of the National Assembly as an independent arm of government with oversight powers.

“As lawmakers, one of the powerful tools we have for our work is the power of oversight which is meant to enhance transparency and accountability.

“In exercising these powers, we will not only review, monitor and supervise projects being implemented by the executive, we will critically examine them vis-à-vis the cost and whether they align with our national aspirations.

“And we will follow the progress of these projects right from conception to when they are finally delivered to the people, but we will do so with every sense of responsibility.

“The system of checks and balances which we practice in Nigeria today was enshrined to safeguard the values of justice and the rule of law and deliver public good.

“Therefore, in a season when majority of Nigerians are more concerned with outcomes that reflect their concerns, the best way to serve that interest is through cooperation and collaboration.

The senate president added: “So, in exercising our mandate as lawmakers, we must at all times, and in all circumstances, be guided by how our action will positively impact the greater majority of our people.

“Each of us, as lawmakers, must also resolve that the exchange of views, especially within this hallowed chambers, will be constructive and that we will respect one another.

"On my part, I pledge to lead in a bipartisan and unifying manner."

SaharaReporters, New York

